New charter school breaks ground in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new charter school broke ground Tuesday in southwest Albuquerque.

Solare Collegiate Charter School off Lead and I-25 will serve 156 students in fifth and sixth grade starting next school year. In the following years, the school will grow to 416 students in grades 5th-8th.

The administration says the school offers low student to teacher ratios, free busing, and a special focus on heritage Spanish. It also limits teacher’s direct instruction time and puts a focus on student-led learning.

“We’re setting next to our students, we’re guiding them through conversations, and we’re teaching them how to have academic conversations,” Rachael Sewards said.

The school year will begin at a temporary building this July, but should be operating in its new building by November.