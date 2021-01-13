New campaign aims to attract remote workers to help boost Albuquerque economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is launching a new campaign to draw remote workers and ‘boomerangers.’ ‘Boomerangers’ are adults who moved back home to live with their parents after a period of independence. The City’s Economic Development Department is partnering with a local firm, Esparza-Digital to market Albuquerque as an ideal location for them and those who now work remotely.

“Albuquerque offers unmatched quality of life: less crowded, less stressful, more affordable, and healthier—especially during the pandemic,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “As a boomeranger myself, I know that these assets, combined with our unique history and diverse culture, can be a huge pull to come back home. Newly remote workers are realizing they don’t have to be tied to big cities anymore and we’re making sure Albuquerque is at the top of list for folks looking for more room to grow.”

The city says Albuquerque is less crowded, less stressful, more affordable, and healthier. In addition, to the unique history and diverse culture, the city says research shows that people are ditching the big city for room to grow and experiences over material things.

“Research shows people are prioritizing experiences over material things and balance over bustle,” said Synthia Jaramillo in the same news release, director of the Economic Development Department, which is managing the campaign. “Albuquerque’s assets match the demand for that elusive combination of economic opportunity and sustainable, healthful living. There’s no reason you can’t have both; people just need a little help knowing where to look, and our campaign does that.”

According to the same news release, the campaign is saturating a handful of key cities including Houston, Portland, and Los Angeles, and interactive quizzes customized for residents of each location provide a fun way for audiences to learn more about Albuquerque and why the Duke City should be their next home.

