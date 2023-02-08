ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An estimated 100 million people will tune in to the Super Bowl, and many of them will be watching just for the commercials. Advertisers know commercials that run during the big game get a big play, for big money. And hope their commercials win over the viewers. Del Esparza, Company Executive Officer, Esparza Advertising explains what people can expect from the commercials during the Super Bowl.

Most of the commercials will be light and humorous and filled with a lot of celebrities making fun of each other and themselves. One of the commercials that New Mexicans can expect is the New Breaking Bad Commercial. Frito Lay is launching a new product called Pop Corner that will have six different flavors and in the commercial, they will be making the new snacks in the RV resembling Breaking Bad.

For more information visit esparza.com.



