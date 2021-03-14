New bocce court opens at North Domingo Baca Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is celebrating the opening of a brand new bocce ball court. The unveiling Saturday morning of a third court at North Domingo Baca Park included the surprise announcement that the courts are being named after 90-year-old Joe Marchese, in honor of his dedication to the bocce community over the years.

He threw the ceremonial first bocce ball and gave remarks. “I thank you, each and every one of you who’ve been here with me. I really, really thank you all,” Marchese said. Crews also added shade structures and LED lights. About $147,000 in state capital funds was used to help pay for the court.