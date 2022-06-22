ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners gave a green light to an ordinance against street racing and drag racing. The county’s ordinance also applies to spectators at these events.

Violators of the ordinance will face a $300 fine and up to three months in jail. Sponsors cited the recent high-profile crashes attributed to street racing, including February’s school bus rollover on the west side. They also cited las year’s south valley crash that killed a local priest. There is already an ordinance against street racing within Albuquerque city limits.