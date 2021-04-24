New Barelas mural created with input from community artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of teens in the Barelas neighborhood created the city’s first intersection mural. The teens, along with the Artful Life Organization, created the mural called “Sunset Mix.”

Story continues below

The mural is at 4th and Hazeldine and was designed with input from the community. The artists then added their own creative spin using their experiences in Barelas.

While it serves to spruce up the area, it also serves as a study to see if drivers will slow down when they see the mural. “So it can do two things at once: It can represent the neighborhood in terms of a beautiful mural, but it should also make people slow down and take notice of not only the mural but the neighborhood,” said Valerie Martinez, director of Artful Life.