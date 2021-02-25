New Balloon Museum exhibit features women in ballooning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at Albuquerque’s Balloon Museum is exploring the history of women in ballooning. The exhibition is called ‘In their Words: Stores from Women on the Ground and in the Air.’ Curators conducted interviews with 24 women including pilots, crew members, and others involved in ballooning.

“This exhibit places women in the center of the story of ballooning through history to the present. Women in ballooning are the divine combination of practical risk-takers; who take to the sky while building their communities on the ground and in the air,” said Balloon Museum Manager Nan Masland in a news release. “Through their own words, we learn about their daring feats in early ballooning, their record-setting accomplishments, and about the young women who are the pilots of today.”

In addition to the artifacts, there is also a large-scale mural by artist and educator, Haley Greenfeather English (Ojibwe). The vibrant mural features portraits of 11 women from all eras of ballooning. The exhibit opens on Saturday, March 6. Advance tickets are required and available online at https://abqballoonmuseum.holdmyticket.com/.