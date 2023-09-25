ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new colorful work of art will soon be in one of Albuquerque’s most diverse neighborhoods. A local organization is painting a mural that will use augmented reality to promote gun violence prevention.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is leading the project meant to highlight gun violence prevention. It’s called “Burque Cares”, but unlike other murals this one has a unique feature. “What’s exciting about this one is that it’s going to be augmented reality so that means that it’ll come alive on your phone,” says Miranda Viscoli, Co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

Located in the parking lot of Juan Pedro Library in the International District, the mural has been three years in the making. When people use their phones, different portions of the mural will offer interactive links that educate the user on gun violence prevention as well as victims’ names. The organization says workshops for youth will be hosted at the library starting in January. The first part of those workshops will include a visit to the mural.

“It’s one thing to sit in a classroom or sit in a discussion in a room and hear about the issues but to use art to inspire and discuss the issue is a whole different level of engaging community,” says Warren Montoya, lead artist for the mural.

The organization says they hope this mural will remind people about the dangers surrounding guns. The mural will be completed by the end of the month. An official unveiling event will be hosted in November.