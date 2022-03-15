ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has a new ART platform open for riders. City leaders held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for the new ART platform at San Pedro and Central.

The new stop cost $1.1 million and includes a number of safety features. Some of the features include, a “hawk” signal to help riders safely cross the street, cameras connected to the real time crime center, lighting on the platform and a canopy to protect riders from the elements. City officials say the new stop is key to establishing equity in the local transit system.