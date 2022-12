ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’

The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 p.m. There will also be a blessing of the alters on December 10; and a procession on December 11. The exhibit will be on display though December 26.