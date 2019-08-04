New art exhibit featured at Open Space Visitor Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new exhibit featuring an Albuquerque artist opened Saturday at the Open Space Visitor Center.

‘The River…The Ocean…The Sea’ is an international photography exhibit showcasing the photographers’ relationships with their nearby bodies of water. That includes the works of Nick Tauro Jr. of Albuquerque and his pictures of the Rio Grande.

“It brings sort of an international connection and dynamic to the creative community here in Albuquerque,” said Nick Tauro Jr.

The exhibit coincides with the release of a companion book of photographs. The exhibit will be on display through September 29.