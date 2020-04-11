New arrest made in Metro 15 operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested another Metro 15 suspect.

Gabriel Reyes, 38, was arrested when he attempted to get a room at the Holiday Inn on Yale. Southeast officers recognized Reyes and located him in the lobby area laying on a luggage cart. He was taken into custody on his two felony warrants for robbery and aggravated assault.

A total of 35 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began. The Metro 15 is a targeted component of Mayor Keller’s Violence Intervention Program.

