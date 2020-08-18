New arrest made in Metro 15 operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday another Metro 15 suspect has been arrested. Police say state probation and parole officers arrested Carlos Torres was with the assistance of Crime Stoppers.

Carlos Torres
Carlos Torres. Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police.

Police say Torres was wanted for a probation violation and a felony warrant. Police also say he’d been charged with aggravated battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member. Police say Torres has a long criminal history including past charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily harm or death, armed robbery, residential burglary, kidnapping and bribery/intimidating a witness.

A total of 44 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began in December 2019. Metro 15 is a targeted component of Mayor Keller’s Violence Intervention Program. Police say Torres is being held in the Metropolitan Detention center on a no-bond hold.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss