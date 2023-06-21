ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the summer season getting into full swing, the chore of cutting the grass is growing right along with it. Now, an app could make that task a little easier here in Albuquerque.

The app, GreenPal, is the work of co-founder Gene Caballero. His inspiration for the company started in 2012, when he saw people using Uber and other app services. Caballero said the way it works is that homeowners enter their address and the day they’re requesting for yard work to be done. From there, participating landscaping businesses will get an alert and they can make their bid for the service.

Manuel Lucero is the owner of Lucero’s Landscaping, a business he started five years ago. Although it started as part-time work, he signed up to be part of the app GreenPal and has now seen his business grow. “Opportunities to grow the landscaping and I like to do like quick jobs,” said Lucero.

Lucero said he now has 13 new customers since last Thursday when the app was launched in Albuquerque. Even though it’s only been a little less than a week, Lucero says it’s been a boost for business.

Lucero said he likes how the app also allows the customer to give feedback, which in turn could bring in more clients. “Homeowners can see the venders rating, reviews and price and then the homeowners decided who they want to work with based on that criteria,” said Caballero.

Caballero says they currently have around 35-40 landscaping business in Albuquerque, but across the U.S. they have 48,000 linked up with the app. It’s something that’s been bringing in positive feedback since the app started in 2015.

Caballero says his next goal is to have his app in the Northeast part of the country and take advantage of winter by offering snow removal services.