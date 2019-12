ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD says a fourth arrest has been made in their new crime-fighting program.

The Metro 15 is a special unit within APD that works with the US Marshals Service and the FBI to target the 15 worst criminals in Albuquerque. The program was launched last month.

Thursday, APD says they arrested Jamil Lewis, who police say was wanted on multiple felony warrants. lewis was one of three suspects accused in a carjacking and shooting back in July of 2018.