New APD program aims to connect with local groups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a program designated to better connect officers with community members. The Community Ambassador Program will train officers to act as liaisons between the department and different racial and ethnic groups including Asian, Hispanic, Black, and Native American. Another liaison will focus on the LGBTQ community.

The officers will then take concerns from those groups to the chief who will decide if he or someone else should meet with them to address their needs. One of the first groups they are working with is the Black New Mexico Movement, which organized many of this year’s protests against racial injustice. Members of the group are partnering with APD this week to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families and staff and UNM Hospital.

