New APD program aims to connect with local groups

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a program designated to better connect officers with community members. The Community Ambassador Program will train officers to act as liaisons between the department and different racial and ethnic groups including Asian, Hispanic, Black, and Native American. Another liaison will focus on the LGBTQ community.

The officers will then take concerns from those groups to the chief who will decide if he or someone else should meet with them to address their needs. One of the first groups they are working with is the Black New Mexico Movement, which organized many of this year’s protests against racial injustice. Members of the group are partnering with APD this week to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families and staff and UNM Hospital.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss