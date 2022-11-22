ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque middle and high school students will have a new space to hang out when school is not in session. The Seligman Teen Center, which is named after donors Bruce and Sandy Seligman, is near Comanche and San Mateo.

The center is looking to serve 200 teens per day at no cost. It will include a 14,000-square-foot gym, a kitchen, spaces for digital arts, STEM, and performing arts, and a multi-purpose room. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury is working to get federal funding for more programs like this.

“This gives an opportunity for kids to pursue their dreams, the things they are passionate about, and also have a place to go to after school, especially if their parents are working and just have a place to do homework and hang out with other friends,” said Rep. Stansbury (D- New Mexico).

The teen center will also be used by the city as a secondary space for its Esperanza Community Bicycle and Safety Center. It is scheduled to open next fall.