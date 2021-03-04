New Albuquerque Museum exhibit celebrates local female photographers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is giving a unique glimpse at Albuquerque history. The exhibit called “We Lead – Others Follow” features five female photographers in Albuquerque.

The photos range from the 1880s to 1920s. There are 26 photographers of various people and places during that period. “This is an example of wo,en not only being photogrpahers like these early 1880s, pre-vote years – but they were super successful,” said Jill Hartke, digital archivist at the museum.

The exhibit opens on Saturday, just in time for Women’s History Month.