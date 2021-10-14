New Albuquerque mural honors Martin Luther King Jr.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new mural in Albuquerque celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. and other Civil Rights leaders. Entitled “Mountain Top”, the artwork was created by spray paint artist Noe Barnett and is located at Tijeras Ave. and 1st St. and stretches about a quarter block.

The mural’s main wall includes three images of Dr. King as well as another image of him in front of the Washington Monument where he gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. It also features an image from his speech “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top”.

The City of Albuquerque reports that the mural was commissioned by the Albuquerque Arts Board and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and also features other Black leaders Booker T. Washington, Coretta Scott King, and Frederick Douglass. In a press release, the City states that Barnett worked with young apprentices from the local nonprofit Working Classroom.