ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shelter for human trafficking survivors is expected to open its doors soon. Officials with the organization behind the shelter said it’s the first of its kind in New Mexico.

“We really felt like we needed to address young survivors of human trafficking within the State of New Mexico, and so that’s really where we pushed our efforts,” said Shelley Repp, executive director for New Mexico Dream Center.

Repp was part of the founding team that started the New Mexico Dream Center. For years, she has worked to find help people in poverty and victims of human trafficking.

In the organization’s latest effort, they will soon unveil a new housing shelter, built specifically for youth and young.

“Many people don’t realize that we have a very large, unhoused youth population within the City of Albuquerque, and those young people are super, super vulnerable to human trafficking,” Repp explained.

The building will offer eight additional rooms to the organization’s existing housing options. This new and upcoming shelter will offer 24/7 staffing in the building, have security, and provide in-house services for survivors to safely transition back into society.

“We realized when we house a human trafficking survivor, there’s still a lot of things that need to be addressed in being able to help them kind of walk into freedom away from their exploitation,” Repp added.

Project leaders said unhoused children and young adults are some of the most vulnerable to human trafficking. They added that some return to their traffickers due to desperation and lack of resources.

“We need to look at this as a society and say, ‘How are we addressing the vulnerable children, the vulnerable youth within our community, and how can we be able to kind of mitigate those vulnerabilities so they’re less likely to end up in a trafficking situation,'” said Repp.