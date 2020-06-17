New Albuquerque FBI Task Force swears in Bernalillo County officers

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force welcomed six new task force officers representing the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Monday, June 15, 2020. (courtesy FBI)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force now have six new Bernalillo County law enforcement officers after they were deputized on Monday, June 15. Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg of the Albuquerque FBI Division swore in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and two Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office criminal investigators at the FBI field office.

These officers are now authorized to help investigate federal crimes for the new multi-agency task force that was created in April. “The FBI depends on its partnerships with federal, state, local, and tribal agencies to help us protect our communities,” SAC Langenberg said in a press release. “This task force will focus on crimes against some of our most vulnerable members of our society, children, and human trafficking victims. We expect it will make as big a contribution to public safety as our violent crime and gang task forces have done.”

Additional agencies that participate on the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force are the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and the Albuquerque Police Department. In the last few years, the FBI reports it has seen an increase in child exploitation and human trafficking cases in New Mexico.

If you are aware of child exploitation or human trafficking, you are asked to call the FBI immediately at 505-889-1300 or to send an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.