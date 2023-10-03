ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council has formally signed off on the appointment of a new chief administrative officer.

The council unanimously confirmed longtime CNM Vice President Samantha Sengel to the position during Monday night’s meeting. She will replace Lawrence Rael, who is retiring in November.

Once the transition is complete, she will be tasked with managing the day-to-day operations of city government. Rael backed Sengel’s appointment, praising her organizational skills and talent.

Before her appointment, Sengal spent 22 years at CNM.