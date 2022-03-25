ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit in Albuquerque is taking a deep dive into skateboarding and skate culture. The exhibit, “Synonymous.” opens March 31, at the South Broadway Cultural Center and will be on view through May 14.

The exhibit features work from 50 Albuquerque artists. Their work looks at the vast influences of urban skateboarding culture. The public will be able to check out the new exhibit Tuesdays through Sundays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.