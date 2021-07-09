New 2021 state fair title sponsor hopes to educate locals on renewable energy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has a title sponsor for the first time in its 83-year history. Pattern Energy, a renewable energy producer, will have a presence throughout the fair including interactive educational exhibits, and will partner with the fair for the school days program allowing more than 18,000 students to visit the fair each year.

Fair officials say the fair is the premier showcase for innovation and new industries, and they believe this partnership shows that. They say they paid $250,000 for the sponsorship. Pattern Energy has committed to nearly $10 billion in wind energy in the state over the next decade.

Employees will be on site ready to answer questions about renewable energy. The fair will take place Sept. 9-19. Tickets can be purchased online through their website.