ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new $1 billion solar cell and panel manufacturing center is set to be built in Mesa del Sol. The 1.9 million-foot-square-foot complex from Maxeon Solar Technologies will be the first commercial-scale solar cell manufacturer in the country.
According to the governor’s office, the facility will be employing 1,800 people. “I am proud to welcome Maxeon Solar Technologies’ first US-based manufacturing facility to New Mexico,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This private investment shows how our state programs, paired with President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, have charted a path for New Mexico as a leader in growing the clean energy economy and creating a strong workforce for the future.”
It is believed that the project will bring $4.2 billion to New Mexico over the next 10 years. Officials say the plant is expected to be the first large-scale PV cell and panel manufacturing in the state.