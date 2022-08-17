ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to our ability to communicate make decisions, problem solve, and live a productive life. The brain controls so much of our daily function it is the single most valuable organ in the human body. Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin is a clinical neuropsychologist and author with a private practice in Albuquerque. She has over 30 years of clinical experience, research, and academic teaching experience. She is explaining new research that emphasizes brain activities, and how to stay healthy.

Dr. Koltuska-Haskin provided healthy tips from her book ‘How my Brain Works‘ :

Lifestyle 80% follow a diet

Exercising

Mindfulness

Gratitude

Getting enough sleep

Be optimistic

Be kind, to yourself and others

Emotion

Eat more veggies than meat

Herbs are very easy to find here

For more information or to purchase her book visit her website.