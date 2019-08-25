Netflix releases teaser video for ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Netflix is giving ‘Breaking Bad’ fans a preview of what happened to Jesse Pinkman.

Netflix posted a teaser video of the ‘Breaking Bad’ sequel movie titled ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ which is set to be released on the popular subscription service on October 11.

This comes hours after a screengrab from a fan started circulating online appearing to show the movie’s description. The summary reads, “Fugitive Jesse Pinkman runs from his captors, the law, and his past. Written and directed by ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan”.

Netflix has not addressed the post.