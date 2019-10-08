Netflix hosts ‘El Camino’ premiere in California

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Aaron Paul attends the premiere of Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” at Regency Village Theatre on October 07, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- In just days, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” is set to release and Monday night, Aaron Paul took to the red carpet for the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Paul spoke at the event, discussing reuniting with the “Breaking Bad” crews for the all-new Netflix movie. “El Camino” follows Walter White’s accomplice Jesse Pinkman on the run after a dramatic escape from captivity.

Bryan Cranston, Rhea Seehorn Vince Gilligan, and Jonathan Banks also made appearances at the event.

The movie premieres on the streaming service Netflix and will also be shown at the KiMo Theatre on Friday, October 11.