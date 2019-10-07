Netflix donates clothing to APS students in need

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Netflix just keeps on giving. Albuquerque Public Schools students are getting another huge donation from the on-demand streaming service.

This time, the APS Community Clothing Bank received thousands of pieces of clothing and other props. The pieces were used in the Netflix show ‘Chambers’ which was filmed in town.

Dozens of crates filled with jeans, t-shirts, shoes, and jewelry were dropped off. Some of the items were gently used by cast members while others are brand new.

They even donated scrubs that are being donated to the APS Career Enrichment Center for students enrolled in pre-med and nursing programs.

