Netflix donates $50K worth of props to Albuquerque charter school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico school will put to use a major donation from Netflix.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Los Puentes Charter School in Albuquerque received new classroom props that once appeared on the Netflix show “Chambers”. The supplies included desks lockers, even microscopes worth nearly $50,000.

The school’s principal tells the Journal that the donation played a big role in helping replace worn down classroom furniture. The Albuquerque Public School Community Clothing Bank also received thousands of articles of clothing from the show.

The Journal reports the donation is the latest in a series of donations made by members of the IATSE 480 Union to give back to local organizations.