Netflix donates $50K worth of props to Albuquerque charter school

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico school will put to use a major donation from Netflix.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Los Puentes Charter School in Albuquerque received new classroom props that once appeared on the Netflix show “Chambers”. The supplies included desks lockers, even microscopes worth nearly $50,000.

The school’s principal tells the Journal that the donation played a big role in helping replace worn down classroom furniture. The Albuquerque Public School Community Clothing Bank also received thousands of articles of clothing from the show.

The Journal reports the donation is the latest in a series of donations made by members of the IATSE 480 Union to give back to local organizations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss