Netflix documentary to feature New Mexico’s Sichler Farms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local chile roaster may be featured in a new Netflix documentary.

Sichler Farms, which has been around since the ’80s, has had their share of film crews visit over the years. Most notably, with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, and last week, a documentary film crew featuring Dave Dewitt, the “Pope of Peppers,” came by.

They’re working on a film featuring chile from all around the world, and Sichler is excited to help spotlight New Mexico’s signature crop.

“It’s just interesting people, for people, right? Chile in New Mexico obviously is a big deal. It’s our state fruit, red or green is a big question,” John Sichler said.

Sichler says there’s not a name for the documentary yet. The crew hopes to have it ready for Netflix by next year.