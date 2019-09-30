Neighbors want massive tree removed in downtown ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A huge Cottonwood in downtown Albuquerque has people wondering if the tree is ready to come down.

The trunk has grown over the street, and the branches do not look too sturdy.

Neighbors said the tree is a constant worry, and they want to take it down before it hurts someone.

“Simple and plain right there, that tree needs to go down,” neighbor Gilbert Moya said. “Danger.”

“It is probably an accident waiting to happen,” neighbor Lynne Yaple added.

The massive tree leans and sprawls across the entire street filled with pedestrians, cyclists and cars, worrying neighbors.

“There is nothing to counter balance it,” Yaple said. “All the weight is in the road. No one wants a tree to fall on their roof, their car or person.”

News 13 spotted cars slowing down and hesitating as they drove under the branches.

“Usually they will slow down to stop to make sure it is not falling, and then people cross,” Moya said.

“With heavy winds, it might be more prone to toppling than another kind of tree perhaps,” driver Michelle Suzo said.

City forester Joran Viers said the Cottonwood tree looks about 50 years old, which he says is the average lifespan of a Cottonwood in urban settings.

“From what I see and the placement of the tree, yeah, removal is probably in order,” Viers said

He said Cottonwoods are also decay-prone with thousands across Albuquerque aging out right now.

“We do have some dead in there,” Viers said. “We do have some decay in there.”

While many believe trees like this are the city’s responsibility, the city said it is a property owner’s job to maintain trees that grow in the easement between the sidewalk and the curb.

Neighbors are encouraging property owners to take action.

“It is important to pay attention to the trees and their growth and outgrowth, so they are not a danger to the community,” Yaple said.

Deacon Property Services, the owners responsible, said they have not received any complaints, but they will be examining the issue.

The city said that people can report hazardous trees through 311.

They said since this issue has been brought to their attention, they will be contacting the property owners with the recommendation to take it down.