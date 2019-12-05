Neighbors want homeless ‘Martineztown Fire Bug’ to stop lighting fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is having problems with a fire bug. A homeless man, known to police and the fire department, has been setting campfires around the neighborhood for years, even in people’s yards, and they want him stopped.

In Renee Martinez’s backyard off Edith Boulevard in Martineztown, she picks up a cardboard box buried in the leaves.

“I dug most of it out,” said Martinez.

It was at this spot Tuesday morning she found the homeless man, who she said goes by the name Anthony, lighting it on fire right next to her chicken coop.

“I screamed, I was terrified,” said Martinez. “I immediately called 911 and got my hose out. Anthony started stamping out the fire, too.”

Her chickens were fine, the fire only torched the box.

“He said, ‘I thought nobody lived here,'” said Martinez.

She’s seen him around before, lighting fires at other nearby homes, too. But before he escaped Tuesday’s backyard burning, they snapped a pic of him and shared it on the Next Door app, and apparently, other neighbors know him too and call him the ‘Martineztown Fire Bug.’

“This guy makes the whole neighborhood nervous,” said Martineztown neighbor Susan Hobson.

This neighbor said she had to call police about Anthony on Wednesday, and recalls other run-ins with him and his campfires.

“I see him and I told him he had to put it out, so that’s one,” recalled Hobson. “I see him another time, that’s two.”

Pointing out burn marks left behind on a vacant home near her house where she caught him, once again, lighting fires.

“It doesn’t matter what time of the season, he’s starting fires,” said Hobson.

For two years, they said their daily run-ins with Anthony have often centered on his campfires and worry his next fire could do serious damage.

“Usually they’re just little fires, but the problems with little fires is that they can get out of hand,” said Martinez.

Martinez said she is going to press charges against Anthony for that fire in her backyard, and hopes those charges will get him to cool down on lighting fires.

Albuquerque Fire told KRQE News 13 they are familiar with the man and his campfires and are always keeping an eye out for him.