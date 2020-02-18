Neighbors urging city to tear down vacant home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most of us have a house in our neighborhood that could use a little cleanup, but it’s nothing compared to what people have been dealing with in an otherwise nice block on the west side. Now the city’s had enough of it too.

People living in this west Albuquerque neighborhood near Coors and Ladera said they love where they live, but said there’s one property on their block of Everitt they could do without.

“I think it’s ridiculous for the neighborhood it’s very insecure, it gives us a lot of problems on the street with people walking up and down, they are homeless that live in the back,” said Jessica Chavez.

KRQE News 13 spoke with neighbors who have been living around here for more than 30 years. They said the home was built in 1997 and has been vacant for the last three years, and has attracted plenty of trouble.

“A lot of fighting, kids in the street, a lot of drug people, a lot of homeless people living there,” said Chavez.

Neighbors said they’ve taken some precautions like putting up gates as well as cameras around their homes with the recent issues stemming from that property. According to city documents the property is considered a nuisance and is so run down they’re considering tearing it down.

The city has already boarded up the property and has given the owners a handful of warnings in the last couple of years to get their act together.

Real estate websites estimate homes in that area would sell in the mid $200,000. The city council will decide if they want to give the owners a deadline to fix it up. If they don’t fix it up, the city would demolish it and charge the owners $25,000 for the work.

