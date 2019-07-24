Neighbors upset the way dogs treated in neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People on an Albuquerque block say they’re fed up with how their neighbor is treating his dogs and the smell coming from his backyard.

“It’s just awful. It’s awful to live in. It’s at the point where we want to move,” said Andrew Ortiz, a concerned neighbor. Ortiz says he’s been complaining for years, about the way his neighbor, Enrique Castaneda takes care of his dogs.

Ortiz says he’s seen the dogs in the yard and garage, in the heat without water for hours and he believes at least one of them has mange.

“You see those sad commercials on ASPCA and they show those dogs in poor conditions, and I’m thinking, here it is,” said Ortiz. Ortiz says he voiced his concerns to Castaneda, but when he didn’t listen he began filing 311 complaints.

After all of the complaints, Castaneda is being charged with animal cruelty because according to the complaint his dogs are not up to date on their rabies shots, they appear malnourished and the area they’re kept in is full of feces.

Now Ortiz is just hoping something will be done, so he can enjoy his own backyard without the stench, and the dogs can live a better life.