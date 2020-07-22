Neighbors speak out on ‘amateur’ road work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Mateo and Kathryn are annoyed with road work they say has left behind a bigger mess than when crews started.

Drivers still need to watch out for a big dip in the road that neighbor Kris Gorham said was left behind by a crew that’s fixing up nearby streets. He added that you can’t miss the path of the heavy machinery being used for repaving work in his neighborhood.

“To me, it looks like amateur work,” Gorham said. “Everywhere they go, there’s chunks of asphalt on the ground.”

Plus, there’s a long trail of cracks and a large, new depression on Kathryn near Palomas that’s not blocked off to drivers.

Gorham said there’s also patchy resurfacing on the nearby residential roads that have been done. He said it’s lazy work that could be dangerous if left unfixed. “That’s a lot of earth to deteriorate in less than 24 hours,” he said.

The city’s Department of Municipal Development said the mess on the side streets they are paving is from the process to heat up the asphalt in the truck, called heater scarification.

“We’re taking the old asphalt, we’re heating it up, we’re putting additives in it, and basically using the same asphalt,” DMD Public Information Officer Johnny Chandler said. “While it is a nice process, it’s a little bit quicker and a little more inexpensive, has the tendency to be a little messier than some other processes.”

The department is holding the contractor accountable moving forward. “We believe the contractor could be cleaning more promptly in a more timely manner. That’s what we told them and that’s what we’ll be holding them to,” Chandler explained.

DMD said it doesn’t know if the contractor did something to create that dip. Either way, the city said a street maintenance crew will fix it. As for the rest of the work being done, the city said the expectation for the contractor is to clean up those loose chunks of asphalt every evening.