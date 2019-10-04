Neighbors sick of street racers on westside Albuquerque street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speeders are definitely a problem all across Albuquerque, but people living in one westside neighborhood are sick of drivers treating the road by their houses like a drag strip.

An alleged drunk driver smashed right through a cinder block wall, even taking down the streetlight. Neighbors who KRQE News 13 spoke with said it’s an all too familiar occurrence.

People living near Ladera and Sequoia said they’re used to the sound of speeders and street racers.

“Oh my God, yes,” said local Leann Lucero.

“I hear them driving and revving loud,” said local Gary Winthorp.

“Apparently a lady was drinking and she pretty much took down our fences,” said Lucero.

Stephanie Abeita is that accused drunk driver. According to a criminal complaint, she claims it was street racers who ran her off the road Monday afternoon, which caused her to veer and plow right through the fence.

“Mine is not as bad as the neighbors, but she took down a cinder block wall and she took down a pole,” said Lucero. Part of her fence was destroyed.

Although Abeita claims street racers ran her off the road, police said she is also to blame. They said she was driving drunk and blew a .16.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke with said this crash, unfortunately, isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last in the area.

“I’ve seen a lot of fences being taken down,” said Lucero.

“Driving down that road there, I’ve seen them go really fast,” said Winthorp.

“Even during the day they’re flying,” said Lucero.

Neighbors said no one was hurt in the crash. The city will replace this light, but the homeowners are responsible to get their own fence fixed.

KRQE News 13 called Albuquerque Police to get the number of citations and complaints they’ve received in that area but were told those numbers would take too much time to look up in time for broadcast.