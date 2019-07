ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a park where a loud explosion was heard overnight is safe.

Neighbors first reported the incident after hearing a loud boom at Jerry Cline Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the remnants of what police believe was an Encylopedia were left behind.

APD says the bomb squad was called in to investigate and later declared the park near Lousiana and I-40 safe. Parks and Rec says it has received reports of people lighting fireworks, but not of this magnitude.