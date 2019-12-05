Neighbors push back against plans for East Mountain wedding venue

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple wants to build a wedding venue in the East Mountains, but a lot of people who live there don’t want it at all. The couple intending to build the venue says they never expected the kind of pushback they’re getting.

From the cheering to the celebrating, weddings can get a bit loud.

“A wedding venue, by definition, is usually alcohol, loud music, dancing, bands, traffic,” said Mimi Junick.

That is exactly why some residents near Cedar Crest in the East Mountains are opposed to the plans for a new wedding venue.

“I think that the danger is extreme,” Junick said.

Mimi Junick teaches kids to ride horses on property she owns right next to the land where the proposed event center would go on La Madera Road. The building itself would be adjacent to East Mountain High School and includes six cabins for lodging.

But Junick said this won’t be good for her business.

“Horses are prey animals and they’re extremely reactive to loud noises, to anything flying through the air… like a loose piece of decoration from a wedding, to lights,” she said.

The area where the property sits, Junick said, is zoned for agriculture. She said not only could the horses get spooked, endangering those riding them, but they could also be in harm’s way.

“The fire danger is extreme out there, and if they did happen to have a fire, we would be unable to evacuate our animals in time,” Junick said.

The couple planning to build the venue in partnership with Consensus Planning says they will never have bands outside, only a guitar, and they will be complying with the noise ordinance.

Although surprised by the pushback, they say they want to work with their neighbors to create a beautiful space. The couple says they bought the property in the East Mountains about a year ago with the sole intention of building a wedding venue there.

A county zoning panel will hear their argument for a special use permit in February. Junick and other neighbors say they will also be attending the zoning meeting, with an attorney.