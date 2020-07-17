Neighbors plead to keep local park’s trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A foothills community is coming together to protect the giant cottonwood trees at a nearby park after a problem at the park started to surface. The tree roots have started coming out of the ground, creating a tripping hazard for parkgoers. People News 13 spoke with said they hope the problem doesn’t mean the end for the trees.

Little Cloud is a tiny park tucked away just off of Tramway and Paseo del Norte. There’s a small playground and lots of shade, all thanks to these giant cottonwood trees.

“They provide so much shade and color in the Fall and the sound of the leaves is beautiful and they mask some of the sound of the traffic and we really love these trees,” said neighbor Maya Elrick.

Elrick and Kobie Boslough live closeby and have watched these trees grow for more than two decades.

“These trees were planted the same year she [Boslough] was born, so these trees are 22 and a half years old,” said Elrick. “There was no irrigation so we would hand-carry buckets of water to feed these seedlings.” But the trees have become a safety hazard.

“Right now they’re assessing a safety situation,” said Bernalillo County spokesperson Tom Thorpe. “We have some roots that are coming to the surface and like every public facility, we need to asses the safety and what needs to be done to ensure safety for people who use the park.”

Neighbors reached out to the county, worried the cottonwoods would be removed. “They don’t seem any more dangerous than a curb or granite boulders here in the grass are,” said Boslough. “They’re really not sticking up more than a couple of inches.”

The county said it hopes it doesn’t come to that and is looking at other options that would allow for the trees to stay and fix the exposed roots. “Some way to maybe cover them to make the ground smooth so it’s not a tripping hazard,” said Thorpe.

Neighbors said it’s a compromise they would support. “I would never come to this park if there were no trees,” said Boslough. “It would be blazing hot in the summer.” There’s no set date yet when the county plans on fixing the problem.