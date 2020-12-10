Neighbors frustrated with mess in front of Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque home is getting a lot of attention, for all the wrong reasons. Neighbors say the mess that has developed in the yard is bringing their whole block down.

Old furniture, trash, and dozens of boxes filled with personal items cover the yard and driveway of an Albuquerque home. “I just don’t understand why they can’t get a truck or rent a truck or something and take it all to the dump,” a neighbor said. The westside home near Taylor Ranch and Montano has become an eyesore for those who live in the area. “It’s very unpleasant and if I ever thought about selling my house I could forget it,” a neighbor said.

A Google streetscape photo shows what the home looked like five years ago. long-time residents say the trash started to pile up about in the last few months. “It makes it look terrible most of us pride ourselves on keeping our yards neat and not leaving trash out front or anywhere. It just really we think devalues the whole area,” another neighbor said.

The neighbors KRQE News 13 spoke with wanted to remain anonymous but said several of them have made 311 reports but nothing has been done. “I would like a change I think a lot of us do, it’s a very nice neighborhood that looks terrible now,” a neighbor said.

The city of Albuquerque says inspectors have already issued the home, a notice of violation. They’ll be back at the house on Friday for a follow-up.

Related Content: