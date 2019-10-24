Neighbors frustrated with homeless hanging around torn down apartment



ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A small apartment complex was torn down a couple of weeks ago, but the rubble is still there. Now, neighbors are upset because homeless people have taken the debris and started to build tiny structures to live in.

“I got kids, I don’t even let them come play outside because I don’t want nothing happening to the kids. If the police don’t want to do nothing about it, I’ll keep my kids inside,” said Benjamin Errickson.

He said there used to be some apartments on the corner of Burma Drive and Linn Avenue, but they were torn down a couple of weeks ago. Now the rubble from apartments is in a pile without any fencing, signage, or anything else that might deter homeless people from living there.

“Since the building been torn down I saw a few cars coming in and out of that place. Over here, they’re building shelter now to stay. Over there, they have a few tents, but other than that the shady activity, no police activity, no nothing,” said Errickson.

KRQE News 13 spoke with some people living on the property. They said they have made an agreement with the landlord.

“He said that we would be allowed to stay here. He would let us stay here until they come and clear the rubble and they would give us a notice, and the police officers come and check and say everything is alright,” said Felipe Padilla, who’s been living on the property the last couple weeks.

Padilla said the landlord told them that he was planning on cleaning up the debris in the coming weeks, said he and his friends currently living on the property would leave once that happened.

But neighbors want action now, and said enough is enough.

“Come clean up your property if you could, please, so I can let my kids go out again,” said Errickson.