Neighbors fed up with tree blocking sidewalk, street view

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of people living in one westside Albuquerque neighborhood is fed up. Not because of a problem property, but a problem tree they say is a giant accident waiting to happen.

KRQE News 13 found out the city can crack down on people who don’t keep their trees in check.

It’s massive, and it’s become dangerous.

“It’s not being kept up,” said neighbor Larry Hawley.

“It’s awful, it’s awful,” said neighbor Tanya Santillanes.

“It’s starting to go out into the street and that’s a big maple tree and it’s getting out of hand,” said Hawley.

People who live in the Taylor Ranch neighborhood near Golf Course and Homestead Trail are fed up with this giant tree that’s become an even bigger problem. People walking along Sunrose Drive will come across this tree, which is so overgrown it hovers over the sidewalk about three feet, making it impossible to walk by.

“When we stop at the stop sign and we look left, it’s hard to see if there’s any oncoming traffic coming, and there’s been almost a couple of times where we’ve almost got into a wreck right there because it’s that bad,” said Santillanes.

The sprawling tree even caught the city’s attention after they got a 311 complaint about it last Friday.

“The rule of thumb is typically the sidewalk and the lowest branch of the tree there needs to be a distance of at least seven feet,” said CABQ Interim Planning Director Brennon Williams. “And for trees hanging over the street, there needs to be a distance from the street to the lowest branch on that tree of 14 feet.”

The city says it gets a couple of calls a week about similar trees that hover over sidewalks and streets, even trees that drape over other people’s property.

“Essentially, a property owner that has a tree on their property is responsible for making sure those branches don’t encroach or cross a property owner’s lot,” said Williams.

People who live close to this particular tree, however, said they want this problem to make like a tree and leave.

“Very big eye sore, it’s never got this out of hand,” said Hawley.

If a tree is not up to code, the city said it will give the homeowner up to two weeks to fix it before they ticket them. KRQE News 13 spoke with the people living inside the home with the problem tree. They said they’re renting the house and would call the property owner immediately.

The city said if you see a tree that is obstructing the street or the sidewalk, to call 311.