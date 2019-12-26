Neighbors fed up with illegal business in neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is fed up with one of the property owners on their block. He’s turned his home into a tire shop, with an unsightly, makeshift, garage in the driveway.

Neighbors we spoke with Thursday morning say they’ve placed multiple complaints about the home. They say they’re fed up with the mess and the man who lives there refuses to clean it up.

“It stinks. It’s just disgusting,” said an anonymous neighbor living on Hannett Avenue. “It would upset anyone to have a makeshift tire shop next door to you,” they said.

They tell News 13 they’ve been looking at the mess since he moved in about a year ago, and reported it to the city’s 311 site.

We reached out to Planning and Zoning, they say they’ve been out to the property and found a list of problems, from operating a business in a residential zone to building a garage without a permit.

Neighbors say the illegal tire business is attracting a sketchy crowd, and they’ve had enough,

The City was out at the property this morning, they say they’ve sent the owner of the home a notice of violation. He has 15 days to fix the problem.

The City says if he doesn’t comply, they will file a criminal complaint, and take the case to court.