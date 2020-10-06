Neighbors fed up with dirt bikes, ATVs on nearby city property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors of Chaparral Elementary School are fed up with people using the detention pond next to it as a race track for motorized dirt bikes and ATVs. The detention pond near Atrisco and Western Trail is covered with tire marks from the vehicles.

“The residential homes across from there just on the south side, they receive all that dust, noise, and somebody can get hurt, and they just don’t seem to care,” Bernard Baca, who lives nearby, said.

Multiple neighbors say a couple of times a week, people come out to the detention pond to ride dirt bikes and ATVs. They even say the equipment was brought out to build little mounds and turn the area into an actual course. In addition to the noise, neighbors say the vehicles create big clouds of dust that blow into their homes.

The City of Albuquerque said it has received a couple of reports of this over the past few weeks and are working on a solution.

“Just like our arroyos in our community, right? Our detention ponds have the ability to fill up pretty quickly as well. So, if there’s a storm that you’re not aware of that fills up that detention pond, you could be putting yourself in danger. Just because the detention pond is a little more shallow than some, doesn’t mean it should necessarily be accessed,” Johnny Chandler, with the city’s Department of Municipal Development, said.

The city is working on building a fence around the detention pond to keep people out. The fence is estimated to cost between $38,000 to $42,000. There is no word yet on when the fence will go up but Chandler said they’re working to get the fence up as soon as possible.

Neighbors say people also speed down the streets in ATVs to the detention pond track. The city is reminding people that driving ATVs on city roads is against the law.

