Neighbors fed up with car-cluttered property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone has seen them: homes with a lot of cars parked in the driveway and out front. The city says it receives a constant stream of complaints about these properties.

At a home a few blocks from the UNM North Golf Course, KRQE News 13 spotted one truck in the street, two more in the yard, and two SUVs in the driveway. Neighbors say there’s usually even more.

Recently, one of those neighbors filed a complaint on the city’s 311 App.

“The vehicles parked there at the time exceeded the allowable percentage of yard,” said Brennon Williams.

Williams, the city’s planning director, says code enforcement has been out to the property, and the homeowners will be receiving a notice of violation soon.

He says these complaints are common across the city. In fact, within the past week, three other properties have been slapped with similar citations.

“We don’t want front yards becoming parking lots,” said Williams.

He says code enforcement officers are always looking into the complaints to determine if the homeowners are, in fact, in violation of the ordinance.

KRQE News 13 asked Williams how many cars a property owner can park at their home. He says there is no limit on the number, just on where they can be parked.

“There are limitations on how much of the front yard can be used for parking,” said Williams.

City Code Enforcement officers issue warnings first. If the problem is not taken care of within a couple of weeks, citations follow.