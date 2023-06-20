ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeless camps, needles, violence. Neighbors near Mesa Verde Park expressed frustration over the park being a problem for years, and they feel the city has ignored their concerns.

“I like to go out walking in the mornings, and I am reluctant to go do that anymore because in the mornings, you see all kinds of people in our neighborhood,” said Jackie Mendes who lives near Mesa Verde.

After a walk-through of the park on Tuesday morning, it is clear the grounds have seen better days.

Neighbors like Tom and Jackie Mendes, who’ve lived in the neighborhood a few blocks from Lomas and Wyoming for more than 40 years, said the homeless encampments and the ongoing problems at Mesa Verde have steadily worsened over time.

“It’s not safe because you do see it, and then they do bother you, and then they come walking towards you, and you don’t know. They are all over the place like zombies all over the place in our neighborhood up and down,” said Mendes.

The neighbors’ concerns have been around for years. In 2019, dozens of hypodermic needles covered the park’s grounds just feet away from the Mesa Verde Community Center, and nowadays, those problems persist with growing encampments, graffiti, overgrown weeds, and broken park equipment.

“That’s not good for the children in this community; it’s a serious misfortune,” added Mendes.

In a town hall meeting last August, Mayor Tim Keller expressed policy changes to prevent the exact problem from happening at parks where children play.

“One of the things that we are doing with respect to changing some of our policies around public safety and our unsheltered community, is we are going park by park, but we are creating a situation of if there is a park near a school. We aren’t going to allow encampments or any homeless or any drug use anywhere near there,” Keller said.

While not a school, the Mesa Verde Community Center hosts kids during the summer and is a city site for free summer meals. Just feet from the playground, on June 20, KRQE saw several encampments.

The city said it is aware of the ongoing issues at Mesa Verde Park and is working to address them. We were told city security officers and outreach teams from the Family and Community Services Department will be visiting the park throughout the week.