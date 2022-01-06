Neighbors express concerns over proposed crematorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in one part of the metro are upset about a new facility that might be built near their homes, and what’s even worse, is the way they found out about it. The facility is a proposed crematorium to burn human remains and neighbors are saying not in our backyard.

The Garcias have lived in the North Valley for years. When they found out about the proposed crematorium they were shocked. “We’re not given any flyers — a lot of things we were not included,” said Connie Garcia, who lives near the pet crematorium. They say the county did not send them anything about Wednesday’s meeting about the proposed crematorium coming to the area.

They found out through flyers they saw, not on their doors but further down the street. “Well, some of it was unfairness because it was the fact that the people who did receive it are neighbors with family members not too far from here, and if they had not shown it to us we would not have known at all,” Connie said.

There is already a pet crematorium in the neighborhood. Photos show the smoke that comes from that facility. Connie says the pet crematorium brought with it a horrid smell and smoke, making it hard to breathe. The smoke and the smell bother her grandchildren. “I do, especially when I’m hanging out with my best friend at the house when they are burning the animals or creating them — I can smell it,” said Lourdes Varela, Connie’s granddaughter.

The family is also worried about what their pets and the neighbor’s animals are breathing. “The livestock is one thing but we also have dogs that are able to stay out all the time and one of our concerns is that they can be affected. We’re not even sure,” said Connie

They want the county to know that they are ready to push back and spread the word. The family says they were planning on speaking at the county’s Zoom meeting on Wednesday but it was canceled due to the county’s ransomware attack. No word yet on when that new permit meeting will be. KRQE News 13 reached out to the county multiple times to see why these folks were left in the dark but did not hear back.