Neighbors donate after well-known Albuquerque vendor mugged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known, street-side corn vendor was just doing his job when two people recently mugged him for his cash.

A vendor for Schwebach Farms in Moriarty, Galen Koen has been selling corn near the corner of Montgomery and Tramway Boulevard every summer for about 15 years.

“I want them to have a smile on their face when they leave,” said Coen. “Because there are just some really good people out there.”

On Sunday, Koen was in the back of the farm’s trailer when he says two people ran up and began punching him.

“He started choking me and he was trying to hit me, trying to take my money belt,” said Koen.

Koen says the two guys eventually began punching him in the face. They got away with a sack full of money earned from the day’s corn sales. A retiree with a small income, Koen was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face.

“They think I might have gotten my cheek cracked, I probably have some trachea damage from being choked out, but other than that, I’m going to be fine,” said Koen.

Despite his injuries, Koen returned to his street-side spot Wednesday, saying his injuries “could have been a lot worse.”

Koen’s customers also showed up Wednesday with a few surprises, donating cash to help him pay his medical bills. The gesture brought Koen to tears.

“I’m just trying to provide some good produce, make a couple bucks and put a smile on somebody’s face, you know?” said Koen.

Albuquerque Police are still looking for the guys that mugged Koen. He says he’ll continue to keep selling corn at the same spot, Wednesday through Friday, and Sunday.

The Moriarty farm that Koen does business for is also providing him with extra security for the rest of the season.