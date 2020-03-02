Neighbors complain about speeding and racing near high school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s been living near Sandia High School for fifteen years, and she’s finally had enough of the drag racing and speeding she says happens on her street daily.

Jennifer Rodgers says she hears the screeching every day. She and her husband live behind Sandia High School on the corner of Dellwood and Connecticut. Rodgers says when school lets out, she sees drag racers flying right past her house.

“I make a rule not to leave my house between 2:15 and 2:45 every afternoon,” said Rodgers. She says it’s creating a dangerous environment for the people living in the area. “They’ll end up hitting someone on the sidewalk,” she said when asked what her main concern is.

Rodgers recently started recording the reckless driving, and posting those videos and photos to the neighborhood watch app, Nextdoor. She says she hopes a little public shaming will change the behavior. “I bet these kids have parents who are on Nextdoor, I’m going to post these pictures and maybe their parents will see what their kids are doing after school,” said Rodgers.

She’s not the only neighbor with a problem. We checked the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Management website and in February, seven requests were made for a traffic study along Dellwood between Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

Rodgers says she hopes the city will put speedbumps on the street before someone gets hurt. The city says it would have to conduct a traffic study to see if speed bumps along Dellwood would be a possibility.